Wild Karnataka wins national award in non-feature category

The poster of Akshi that won best Kannada film.

Bengaluru

23 March 2021 03:40 IST

Stunt director Vikram Mor wins award; Akshi is best film

Wild Karnataka, a natural history documentary on the State’s wildlife, narrated by Sir David Attenborough, has won big at the 67th National Film Awards announced on Monday.

While the film has bagged the best exploration film (non-feature), Sir Attenborough won an award for best narration.

“We feel this is an award for the State as the film showcases the State’s rich biodiversity and conservation efforts,” said Amoghavarsha J.S., one of the producers of the film.

Second consecutive year

Action director Vikram Mor’s work for Avane Srimannarayana has been adjudged the best stunt choreography for the year 2020. This is the second consecutive year that Mr. Mor bagged the national award for best stunt choreography. Last year, he won the award for his work in KGF Chapter 1.

“I am pleasantly surprised at winning the national award for a second consecutive year. Though I have been working as a stuntman in the industry from 2003, I started out as an action director only six years ago and to win two national awards is unbelievable,” said Mr. Mor, sharing his excitement with The Hindu.

Akshi, a film slated for release in the coming months, has been adjudged the best Kannada film. “The film is about eye donation. The film’s release was stalled last year due to the lockdown and we are preparing for a release very soon. The award has boosted our confidence,” said V. Srinivas, one of the producers and the music director of the film.

Tulu film, book

Meanwhile, Pingara, the Tulu film that won the NETPAC International Jury award at Bengaluru International Film Festival - 2020, that portrays caste prejudices, was adjudged the best Tulu film.

Filmmaker P.R. Ramdas Naidu found a special mention by the jury for his book Kannada Cinema: Jagathika Cinema Vikasa-Prerane Prabhava.