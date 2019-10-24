Wild elephant’s pictures shared with local residents

The management of Bandipur Tiger Reserve has shared pictures of the wild tusker from Tamil Nadu that strayed into human habitations in Gundlupet taluk on Tuesday among the villagers for alerting the forest authorities if they come across the animal in their vicinity.

The pictures have been shared by the forest staff with some key persons in villages, may be about 10 hamlets, closer to the reserve for identification. This measure has been taken as the tusker has not been traced despite the day-long combing operation on Wednesday.

One of the pictures shows that the elephant has a smaller right tusk and a bigger left tusk. The white-coloured radio-collar was found around its neck.

Alerted

“We have alerted the villages in the area to inform us immediately if the jumbo was spotted,” Assistant Conservator of Forest Ravi Kumar M.S. told The Hindu. The operation to capture the jumbo will continue on Thursday from the place where it was suspended on Wednesday. The elephant could be somewhere near Terakanambi area, they suspect.

Contact numbers

The villagers can contact Bandipur Tiger Reserve Director T. Balachandra on 9448074519; Mr. Ravi Kumar on 9449192964; K. Paramesh, ACF, Gundlupet, on 9480807725, and S.P. Naveen Kumar, RFO, G.S. Betta range on 9740005943.