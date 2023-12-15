ADVERTISEMENT

Wild elephants damage burial ground of Arjuna in Sakalehspur taluk

December 15, 2023 07:36 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

A group of wild elephants tread into the Dabbalikatte forest area in the Yeslur Range of forest in Sakaleshpur, Thursday night and damaged the burial ground of Arjuna, the tusker, among other coffee estates nearby.

Arjuna, the tamed tusker who took part in the Mysuru Dasara procession, died in a fight with a wild elephant during an elephant capture operation in the Yeslur Range of forest on December 4. The elephant succumbed to the injuries it suffered during the fight. The next day, the carcass was buried with the state guard of honour at the Dabbalikatte plantation of the Forest Department.

A herd of elephants roamed the plantation and damaged the temporary fencing put up around the burial ground, according to the local people. Senior officers of the Forest Department also visited the place on Friday.

Meanwhile, the staff members of the Forest Department and local people offered prayers at the burial ground on Friday, to mark the 11th day of Arjuna’s death.

