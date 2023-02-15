HamberMenu
Wild elephant takes out rice bag from cooperative society in Belur

This is the second incident at the cooperative society

February 15, 2023 06:14 pm | Updated 06:14 pm IST - Hassan

The Hindu Bureau

A wild elephant consumed rice after breaking open the shutter of a cooperative society at Anughatta in Belur taluk on Tuesday (February 14) night. This is the second time an elephant is seen taking out the rice bag in this society. On April 21, 2022, an elephant was spotted consuming rice kept inside the godown of the society.

The video clips captured by the CCTV cameras installed by Krishi Pattina Sahakara Sangha show the animal damaging the rolling shutter and taking a rice bag from inside with its trunk. The incident came to light on Wednesday morning when the locals noticed the damaged shutter.

The officers of the Forest Department visited the spot. An official of the Food and Civil Supplies Department said that the department had kept 50 bags of rice in the godown that belonged to the society.

Sathish Kumar, secretary of the society, said that the organisation required ₹40,000 to repair the shutter damaged by the animal. This incident had left the locals in fear. They have demanded the Forest Department capture all elephants roaming in the district and translocate them.

