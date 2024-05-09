ADVERTISEMENT

Wild elephant spotted in Chikkamagaluru

Published - May 09, 2024 09:02 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

A wild elephant was spotted roaming in parts of Chikkamagaluru town early on Thursday, May 9, leaving the residents worried.

The morning walkers spotted the animal roaming in Jayanagar and adjacent areas. The elephant walked on the narrow lanes of the locality.

The people who noticed its movements, warned the local people to remain indoors to avoid encountering the animal. Later, it moved towards Teguru.

Ramesh Babu, Deputy Conservator of Forests, told the media that the animal was separated from the herd and walked into the urban locality. There was no need to worry, as it had returned to the forest area. The staff would drive the animal back into its herd in the forests, he added.

