Wild elephant enters premises of a cafetaria in Belur taluk

March 08, 2024 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Customers and the staff at a cafeteria near Cheeranahalli in Belur taluk ran helter-skelter as a wild elephant tread into the premises on Friday.

The female elephant entered the cafe while crossing the road. As a group of people started capturing its movements on their cell phones, the animal charged at them and chased them for a few metres, before returning to an estate.

The people ran, looking for secure places. Many got into their cars, while a few ran, leaving behind their drinks. The video clips of the incidents have been going viral on social media platforms.

Many elephants have been roaming in parts of Belur, Sakaleshpur, and Alur taluks of Hassan. The local people have been demanding the State government capture all of them.

