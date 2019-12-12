Wild elephant brought to Sakrebailu camp

The wild elephant that was captured in Jogimatti forest near Chitradurga has been brought to Sakrebailu elephant camp near here.

It may be mentioned here that the pachyderm had created panic by frequently straying near human habitats near Jogimatti forest and it was captured on Tuesday.

As many as five tame elephants, belonging to Department of Forest and Wildlife that includes Sagar and Balanna from Sakrebailu camp, had taken part in the operation, which commenced on Sunday.

On Tuesday, the animal was sighted on the hill near Kurumaradi village. Vets fired a tranquiliser dart at the elephant and after it fell unconscious, it was boarded on a specially designed truck with the help of the tame elephants.

On Wednesday morning, the captured elephant was brought to Sakrebailu camp. It is a 22-year-old male and its health is stable.

It has been kept in a kraal near Sakrebailu and its health will be closely monitored for 10 days.

After the captured tusker gets acclimatised to the environment here, the department plans to train it and retain it in the camp. At present, the Sakrebailu camp has total of 25 elephants.