Wild elephant brought to Sakrebail camp

The wild elephant that was captured in Jogimatti forest near Chitradurga has been brought to Sakrebail elephant camp.

The pachyderm had created panic by frequently straying near human habitats near Jogimatti forest. It was captured on Tuesday. As many as five tame elephants, belonging to the Department of Forest and Wildlife, including Sagar and Balanna from the Sakrebail camp, took part in the operation, which commenced on Sunday. On Tuesday, the wild elephant was sighted on the hill near Kurumaradi village. Veterinarians fired a tranquilliser dart at the elephant and after it fell unconscious, it was boarded on a specially designed truck with the help of the tame elephants.

On Wednesday morning, the captured elephant was brought to Sakrebail camp. It is a 22-year-old male and its health is stable. It has been kept in a kraal near Sakrebail and its health will be closely monitored for 10 days. After the captured tusker gets acclimatised to the environment here, the department plans to train it and retain it at the camp. At present, the Sakrebail camp has 25 elephants.