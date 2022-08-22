Wild animals in Belagavi: They may have come to meet me, says Karnataka Forest Minister

Forest Minister Umesh Katti made light of the issue of movement of wild animals in Belagavi district, saying “I am the Forest Minister. It is possible that they may have come to meet me”

Forest Minister Umesh Katti made light of the issue of movement of wild animals in Belagavi district. When asked why leopards, hyenas, and elephants were frequenting parts of the district, he said: “I am the Forest Minister. It is possible that they may have come to meet me”.

To a question why senior Forest officers from Bengaluru had not visited Belagavi to supervise operations, he said local officers were managing the situation properly. When asked whether he would visit the area of operation, he said he would not as he was “afraid of going there”.

The Minister also refused to answer a question on whether the standard operating procedure, to be followed for managing incidents of straying of animals in human dominated landscapes, recommended by the National Tiger Conservation Authority, was being followed. He only said: “The Forest Department officials know what to do in such situations and they are following that”.

In the meeting, Anil Benake, MLA, said that panic had gripped the citizens and there was a feeling among the public that the Forest Department had failed in its duties. “Whereever I go, people ask me why the leopard has come. And I have no answer,” he said.

The Minister also said the department had noted the movement of four leopards and some other wild animals like elephants in some parts of the city. However, the threat is fading and citizens need not panic, he said.

“Two shooters are already on duty in the district and two more will be deputed tomorrow. We are bringing in two elephants from Sakrebail to aid in the operation. We have 22 cages installed in various places, including eight in Belagavi city. Another big cage will be brought from Koppal. We are using drones to detect carcass and other marks to ensure movement of the leopard. We will catch the leopard in 2-3 days. The movement of four leopards was noted in the district. Of them, the animals in Saundatti and Chikkodi have moved away from human habitations. But the animal in the city remains elusive. But we will surely catch it,” he said.

Earlier, he called an urgent meeting of the Forest and other Department officials to discuss the issue.

The Minister asked officials to work hard and produce results. Officers said they were working with the Platoon Commander’s (PC) wing of the Army that controls the golf course.

Advisories have been sent to warn people not to go for walks in the course or near it and not to visit the Hindalga Ganapati temple.