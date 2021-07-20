Wife, paramour arrested for man’s murder

The Bannur police have solved the case of murder of a 50-year-old man at Hunasagalli village in T. Narsipur taluk in Mysuru with the arrest of his wife and her paramour.

The Bannur police, which took up the investigation of Venkataraju’s death in October 2020 as a case of unnatural death after receiving a complaint from the victim’s brother Ravindra, registered a murder case after receiving a post-mortem report recently suggesting intentional murder.

When the victim’s wife Uma was subjected to interrogation, she allegedly confessed to killing her husband with the assistance of a neighbour Avinash with whom she reportedly had an illicit relationship.

Briefing reporters, Superintendent of Mysuru district R. Chethan said inquiries had also revealed that there was wide age difference between Venkataraju and Uma, who hailed from Ballekere village of Srirangapatna.

Police said Uma and Venkataraju had been married for about 10 years and had an eight-year-old girl and a six-year-old boy. But, the couple used to have differences and Venkataraju had not visited his in-laws’ house for a long time.

However, on October 9, Uma asked Venkataraju to come to her grandmother’s house in Hunasagalli. After Venkataraju visited Hunasagalli, Uma’s brother called Venkataraju’s brother and informed him that he had collapsed and later died following which Ravindra lodged a police complaint.

Uma is believed to have hatched a conspiracy with Avinash to kill Venkataraju fearing a threat to their relationship from him. Uma served Venkataraju coffee with sleeping tablets before hitting his private parts and smothering him to death with the assistance of Avinash.

Both Uma and Avinash have been arrested, police said.