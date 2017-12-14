Wife of jumbo attack victim alleges official apathy

The family members of Yogish, a farmer who died in an elephant attack near Honkaravalli in Sakleshpur taluk on December 6, have alleged that the Forest Department did not help them even in conducting his final rites.

Yogish, 45, is survived by his wife Manjula and two sons. Speaking to reporters in Sakleshpur on Tuesday, Ms. Manjula said forest officials met her and expressed condolence. “They gave me a cheque for ₹2 lakh and suggested not to encash it, promising that ₹5 lakh would be credited to the account soon. They did not come to our help even to conduct the final rites [of my husband],” she said.

Yogish was killed by an elephant while he was on his way to a coffee estate where he worked. Following the tragedy, villagers staged a protest with his body on National Highway 75. A few elected representatives also participated in the protest demanding that all the elephants in the taluk be captured and relocated. They withdrew the protest after officials promised to do so soon.

When The Hindu contacted Deputy Conservator of Forests M.L. Manjunath, he said there was no delay in giving compensation to the family.

“As per the procedure, the family of the deceased in an animal attack gets ₹5 lakh. We gave them a cheque for ₹2 lakh. It will take at least 10 days to realise the amount, considering the bank procedures. We suggested that they could get ₹5 lakh credited to their account through electronic transfer once the documents required are furnished and verified,” he said.

The department has sought Yogish’s death certificate, family details and bank account number from the family. “We have to follow certain procedure before disbursing the compensation. Instead of making them wait for so long, we suggested that they furnish the details soon and get the money. Our officers are following the issue and the family will get the money soon,” he said.