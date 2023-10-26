Wife of ex-MLA booked for using false caste certificate to get promotion

October 26, 2023 07:47 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - Bengaluru

Officials of the Directorate of Civil Rights Enforcement have filed a complaint against an assistant professor of an ayurveda college for using a false caste certificate to get promoted to the post.

Based on a complaint filed by Kumaraswamy T.R., police inspector, Directorate of Civil Rights Enforcement, the Nelamangala town police have registered an FIR against Suja K. Sridhara, wife of the former MLA for Nelamangala K. Srinivasamurthy, along with the tahsildar, the revenue inspector, and the village accountant of Nelamangala for helping her get the false caste certificate.

Suja allegedly submitted a false caste certificate to get promoted as an assistant professor at the Government Ayurveda Medical College in Bengaluru. Suja, who is from Ezhavas (Billava-Ediga) caste in Kerala, allegedly obtained a false Scheduled Caste (SC) certificate from the Nelamangala tahsildar, according to the complaint.

The cheating came to light when lecturer Shakunthala, who missed the assistant professor job promotion because of the accused Suja, approached the Directorate of Civil Rights Enforcement and filed a complaint.