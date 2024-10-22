Wife of Congress MP Tukaram is Sandur bypoll candidate, says Siddaramaiah

The ruling Congress in Karnataka is almost certain to field the wife of party MP for Ballari E. Tukaram, Annapurna, as the candidate for the byelection to the Legislative Assembly from the Sandur (ST) constituency.

“The Sandur candidate has been decided, we will give the ticket to Mr. Tukaram’s wife. However, candidates for Shiggaon and Channapatna will be decided,” Chief Minister Siddaramaiah told reporters in Mysuru. The party is expected to make an official announcement of candidates for all the three constituencies in a day or two.

Mr. Tukaram called on Mr. Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister and KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar on Sunday and discussed the candidature of Ms. Annapurna.

On the candidate for Channapatna, the Chief Minister said the name of Mr. Shivakumar’s brother and former Congress MP for Bengaluru Rural D.K. Suresh was also there in the list. Mr. Shivakumar had said on Monday that there was pressure on him to field Mr. Suresh from Channapatna.

Asked about speculation over former Minister C.P. Yogeshwar joining the Congress, Mr. Siddaramaiah said anybody accepting the Congress principles was welcome to join the party. He, however, said he had not spoken to Mr. Yogeshwar on the matter.

Mr. Siddaramaiah said the party had made all necessary preparations for the November 13 byelections in the three Assembly segments.