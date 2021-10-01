Wife, children arrested in connection with man’s murder

Hassan

His brother and nephew have also been booked

Thirthahalli police have arrested five persons in connection with the discovery of a charred body in a car near Mittugodu on September 28. The police had registered a case after being alerted by local people.

On October 1, Shivamogga Superintendent of Police B.M. Laxmi Prasad said the deceased was identified as Vinod, 45, of Achapura in Sagar taluk. The accused include his wife, two sons, his brother and a nephew. They hatched a conspiracy to murder him on September 25. They purchased petrol at Anandapura on September 26. Late in the evening, they allegedly killed Vinod by hitting him with an iron rod. They took the body in Vinod’s car to Hunasekoppa near Mittugodu. They set the car on fire using the petrol.

The accused had left their phones at home while they travelled to dispose the body. They had also burnt the clothes and footwear they had used on that day.

Police believe that Vinod had an extra-marital affair that had led to differences in the family. Police have booked cases against the accused on the charge of murder.