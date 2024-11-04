Wife and two others held over man’s murder in Nanjangud

The Mysuru district police have arrested a 35-year-old woman and two others in connection with the murder of a man in Maduvinahalli in Hullahalli police station limits in Nanjangud here.

The police booked a case of murder after a man aged around 45 to 48 years was found lying on the ground near the government school in Maduvinahalli in the early hours of October 18 with his throat slit. A 100 rupee note and kumum suggesting black magic was also found near the body.

The recovery of the dead body with signs of black magic on a full moon night had sent shock waves among the villagers.

However, police inquiry revealed that the deceased Sadashiva, a resident of Malkundi village in Nanjangud, did not get along well with his wife, who in turn was having an illicit relationship with two other men.

The wife of the deceased along with two others made Sadashiva consume liquor on October 17; then took him in an autorickshaw in an intoxicated condition near the government school in Maduvinahalli. After allegedly slitting his throat, the accused left behind betel leaves, kumkum, turmeric and a ₹ 100 note next to his body to suggest black magic.

During investigation, police suspected the behaviour of the deceased man’s wife and two others and subjected them to questioning. All the three were arrested and produced before the court and remanded to judicial custody.

Superintendent of Mysuru district police N. Vishnuvardhan has announced a reward for the investigating team led by Additional Supreindent of Mysuru district police L. Nagesh for cracking the case.

The investigating team also comprised Deputy Superintendent of Nanjangud Raghu, police inspectors Manoj Kumar and Rasool Pagavale, Sub-Inspector Chethan Kumar, Assistant Sub-Inspector Satish, and other personnel including Abdul Latish, Ashok, Bhaskar, Shivakumar, Doddaiah, Mahesh, and Asha.