Widespread rainfall in Kodagu

Kodagu district has received 9.99 mm of rains in the last 24 hours, reducing the temperature considerably.

The rainfall was widespread across the district. Madikeri kasaba received 37 mm of rainfall, Napoklu 10 mm and Bhagamandala 17.40 mm.

The other centres include Virajpet kasaba (22 mm), Ponnampet (9.20), Ammathi (15), Somwarpet kasaba (8.4), Shanivarsanthe (5), Shantalli (15), Kudlipet (2.4), Kushalnagar (1) and Suntikoppa (3.2 mm).

The cumulative rainfall in the district since January 1 is 122.56 mm as against 17.01 mm received during the same period last year.

