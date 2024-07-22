ADVERTISEMENT

Widespread rainfall in Bidar district, less than normal in Kalaburagi

Published - July 22, 2024 07:29 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

As many as five houses were partially damaged in Bidar district due to rainfall on Sunday. As per reports, three houses in Aurad taluk and two houses in Bhalki taluk suffered partial damage.

ADVERTISEMENT

Several parts of Bidar district received moderate to heavy rainfall overnight with Bidar city recording the maximum of 27.5 mm of rainfall against a normal rainfall of 7 mm in the last 24 hours (from Sunday morning to Monday morning).

As per data provided by the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre, Bhalki taluk recorded the highest rainfall of 39.2 mm against a normal rainfall of 6.4 mm, followed by 32.4 mm in Bidar taluk and 32.1 mm rainfall in Humnabad taluk.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chittaguppa taluk recorded 26.3 mm rainfall, Basavakalyan and Kamalanagar taluks recorded 24 mm rainfall each and Aurad and Hukasuru taluks recorded 21 mm rainfall each in the last 24 hours.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Less than normal

Meanwhile, Kalaburagi district recorded a maximum of 3.9 mm of rainfall against a normal rainfall of 5.7 mm in the last 24 hours, which is 1.8% less than normal rainfall.

Chincholi and Kamalapur taluks recorded above normal rainfall of 13.2 mm and 7.8 mm against 8.2 mm and 7.4 mm, respectively.

The following are the figures for the other taluks with normal rainfall figures in brackets during the period: Afzalpur received 1.8 mm (3.4 mm), Aland 3.7 mm (8.1 mm), Chittapur 2.9 mm (8 mm), Jewargi 1.1 mm (3.7 mm), Kalaburagi 2.3 mm (4.5 mm), Sedam 3.2mm (6.3 mm), Kalgi 3.9 mm (5.3 mm), Yadrami 0.9 mm( 2.9 mm) and Shahabad taluk 2.4 mm (3.8 mm).

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US