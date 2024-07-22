GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Widespread rainfall in Bidar district, less than normal in Kalaburagi

Published - July 22, 2024 07:29 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

As many as five houses were partially damaged in Bidar district due to rainfall on Sunday. As per reports, three houses in Aurad taluk and two houses in Bhalki taluk suffered partial damage.

Several parts of Bidar district received moderate to heavy rainfall overnight with Bidar city recording the maximum of 27.5 mm of rainfall against a normal rainfall of 7 mm in the last 24 hours (from Sunday morning to Monday morning).

As per data provided by the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre, Bhalki taluk recorded the highest rainfall of 39.2 mm against a normal rainfall of 6.4 mm, followed by 32.4 mm in Bidar taluk and 32.1 mm rainfall in Humnabad taluk.

Chittaguppa taluk recorded 26.3 mm rainfall, Basavakalyan and Kamalanagar taluks recorded 24 mm rainfall each and Aurad and Hukasuru taluks recorded 21 mm rainfall each in the last 24 hours.

Less than normal

Meanwhile, Kalaburagi district recorded a maximum of 3.9 mm of rainfall against a normal rainfall of 5.7 mm in the last 24 hours, which is 1.8% less than normal rainfall.

Chincholi and Kamalapur taluks recorded above normal rainfall of 13.2 mm and 7.8 mm against 8.2 mm and 7.4 mm, respectively.

The following are the figures for the other taluks with normal rainfall figures in brackets during the period: Afzalpur received 1.8 mm (3.4 mm), Aland 3.7 mm (8.1 mm), Chittapur 2.9 mm (8 mm), Jewargi 1.1 mm (3.7 mm), Kalaburagi 2.3 mm (4.5 mm), Sedam 3.2mm (6.3 mm), Kalgi 3.9 mm (5.3 mm), Yadrami 0.9 mm( 2.9 mm) and Shahabad taluk 2.4 mm (3.8 mm).

