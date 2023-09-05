HamberMenu
Widespread rain in Yadgir district brings smiles back on the faces of farmers

September 05, 2023 06:29 pm | Updated 06:30 pm IST - Yadgir

The Hindu Bureau
Farmers in Yadgir district, who were eagerly waiting for rain, are happy and are now expecting a good yield this time.

Farmers in Yadgir district, who were eagerly waiting for rain, are happy and are now expecting a good yield this time. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Yadgir district received widespread rain in the last 48 hours. The widespread rainfall has brought the smiles back on the faces of farmers.

“This rain will definitely help farmers who were in a worry when there was no rain for more than 30 days. However, the State government should conduct a survey and declare Yadgir district as drought-hit,” farmer leader Channappa Anegundi said.

Cotton is in flowering and bowl formation stage and red gram is in the growing stage and they required the rain.

Meanwhile, rainwater gushed into low-lying areas and street vendors, fruit merchants and vegetable venders faced difficulties due to copious rainfall.

According to reports, Shahapur taluk received 12.4 mm followed by 21.7 mm in Shorapur taluk, 16.5 mm in Yadgir taluk, 19.4 mm in Gurmitkal, 11.1 mm in Wadagera and 21.9 mm in Hunsagi taluk.

