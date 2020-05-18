Karnataka

Widespread rain in Shivamogga district

A man walking with an umbrella to protect himself from rain in Shivamogga on Monday.

A man walking with an umbrella to protect himself from rain in Shivamogga on Monday.   | Photo Credit: special arrangement

Shivamogga district received widespread rain on Sunday evening and on Monday.

More than 30 houses and four cars in Udugani village in Shikaripur taluk were damaged when branches of a tree fell on them owing to gusty wind that accompanied the rain on Sunday evening. Power supply was disrupted in Shiralakoppa town as five electrical poles fell.

The rain commenced in Shivamogga and Bhadravati at 6.40 a.m. on Monday and continued till 10 a.m.. Cloudy conditions prevailed in both the urban centres for most part of the day.

The work of harvesting paddy and maize cultivated as summer crop in command areas of Tunga and Bhadra reservoirs was paralysed.

