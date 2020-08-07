Widespread rain in DK and Udupi

Several houses were partially damaged following rain in Udupi district on Friday. The total average rain in the district was 68 mm in the last 24 hours ending at 8 a.m. on Friday.
While 12 houses were partially damaged in Byndoor taluk, four houses each were damaged in Kundapur and Brahmavar taluk. Three houses were partially damaged in Kapu. Some horticultural fields were damaged in Brahmavar and Byndoor taluks.
Udupi taluk received 52.3 mm, Kundapur taluk 71 mm, and Karkala taluk 73 mm in the same period.
The rain was widespread in Dakshina Kannada with the district recording an average of 54 mm rainfall in the 24 hours ending at 8 a.m. on Friday.
According to the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre, the highest of 129 mm was recorded in Belthangady, followed by 84 mm in Venur, 75 mm in Panaje, 59 mm in Sullia, 55 mm in Uppinangady, and 43 mm in Kokkada.
The level of the Netravathi at Bantwal was 7.4m, while it was at 28.7m in Uppinangady.
The level of the Kumaradhara River was 27m in Uppinangady. The Gudiya was 4.7m. The water level at AMR dam was 18.5m, while it was at 6m at the Thumbe vented dam.
