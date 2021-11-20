Why yatra amid floods, Kumaraswamy asks BJP leaders

Bengaluru

20 November 2021 23:52 IST

JD(S) leader and former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy on Saturday chastised BJP leaders and Ministers for keeping themselves busy with Jan Swaraj Yatra at a time when the State was reeling under floods and farmers were in distress. He also said there was no coordination between the Government and officials on flood management.

Mr. Kumaraswamy, in a series of tweets on Saturday, described the devastation of standing and harvested crops caused by floods and sought to know where all the district in-charge Ministers were in such a situation. He said they were busy “boasting about their achievements” ahead of the Legislative Council elections instead of visiting flood-hit areas.

“The Chief Minister during his videoconference on floods has asked officials to visit flood-hit areas but not his Ministers. Ministers are not going to the flood-hit people and there is no coordination between officials and the Government,” he said.

