Why were processionists allowed to dance in front of mosque for 10 minutes?: Kumaraswamy

Published - September 13, 2024 09:23 pm IST - MYSURU

“Why were the processionists allowed to dance in front of the mosque for 10 minutes?” asked Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy, who has laid the blame for the communal violence that erupted during a Ganesha idol immersion procession in Nagamangala on the Congress government’s doorstep.

Reading out from a copy of the FIR registered by the police on the violence while addressing the media in Nangamangala on Friday, Mr. Kumaraswamy wondered why the police could not provide security to the procession that comprised barely 100 to 150 people.

Meanwhile, the Union Minister, who represents the Mandya Lok Sabha constituency that also comprises Nagamangala, handed out compensation from his personal finances to persons from both Muslim and Hindu communities who had lost their sources of livelihood during the violence. He said the government should conduct a proper assessment of the losses and provide the affected people a minimum of 70% to 80% compensation.

