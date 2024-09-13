Why were processionists allowed to dance in front of mosque for 10 minutes?: Kumaraswamy

“Why were the processionists allowed to dance in front of the mosque for 10 minutes?” asked Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy, who has laid the blame for the communal violence that erupted during a Ganesha idol immersion procession in Nagamangala on the Congress government’s doorstep.

Reading out from a copy of the FIR registered by the police on the violence while addressing the media in Nangamangala on Friday, Mr. Kumaraswamy wondered why the police could not provide security to the procession that comprised barely 100 to 150 people.

Meanwhile, the Union Minister, who represents the Mandya Lok Sabha constituency that also comprises Nagamangala, handed out compensation from his personal finances to persons from both Muslim and Hindu communities who had lost their sources of livelihood during the violence. He said the government should conduct a proper assessment of the losses and provide the affected people a minimum of 70% to 80% compensation.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.