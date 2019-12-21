Karnataka

Why were C.T. Ravi and Suresh Angadi not booked, ask Congress leaders

The Congress on Saturday asked why no cases were being booked against Ministers C.T. Ravi and Suresh Angadi for their recent controversial remarks.

Addressing presspersons, Ivan D’Souza and K. Harish Kumar, MLCs, and U.T. Khader, MLA, said Mr. Ravi, while referring to the Mangaluru violence, had warned of a “Godhra-like situation” if the majority lost patience. They said that Mr. Angadi, while referring to protests over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, had said that anyone damaging Railways property should be “shot at sight”.

“Are they not instigating people by their statements? Why book a case only against Mr. Khader?” asked Mr. D’Souza. The Mangaluru South police have booked Mr. Khader for his remark that “Karnataka will burn if CAA is implemented”.

Asked whether his own statement was proper, Mr. Khader said he would “introspect” on it. He had earlier said that he had been quoted out of context and was being made a scapegoat to cover up the government’s failure.

