Why wasn’t Deve Gowda invited for statue installation, asks JD(S)

JD(S) calls it as an insult to Kannadigas and Kempe Gowda himself

The Hindu Bureau BENGALURU
November 11, 2022 21:24 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The grand programme of installing the 108-feet tall statue of Bengaluru founder Kempe Gowda by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the premises of the international airport has attracted a controversy over former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda not being invited to the event.

Janata Dal (Secular) has termed the happening an insult to Kempe Gowda as well as Kannadigas. In a series of tweets, the JD(S) said Mr. Gowda had been ignored by the BJP for political reasons and the statue installation turned out to be a BJP programme instead of a government event.

The party remarked that it was unfortunate that Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself had dragged the State’s icon Kempe Gowda into politics and that the installation of statue had been taken up now in view of the forthcoming Assembly elections.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Pointing out that Mr. Gowda had been invited for the foundation laying ceremony for the statue installation programme earlier, the party wondered why he was ignored for the final programme of installation.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Without taking any Minister’s name, JD(S) said Kempe Gowda was not a personal property of a few Ministers or the BJP and his name should not be used for politics.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Karnataka
Bangalore
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
political parties
state politics
Twitter
air transport

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app