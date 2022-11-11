Why wasn’t Deve Gowda invited for statue installation, asks JD(S)

ADVERTISEMENT

The grand programme of installing the 108-feet tall statue of Bengaluru founder Kempe Gowda by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the premises of the international airport has attracted a controversy over former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda not being invited to the event.

Janata Dal (Secular) has termed the happening an insult to Kempe Gowda as well as Kannadigas. In a series of tweets, the JD(S) said Mr. Gowda had been ignored by the BJP for political reasons and the statue installation turned out to be a BJP programme instead of a government event.

The party remarked that it was unfortunate that Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself had dragged the State’s icon Kempe Gowda into politics and that the installation of statue had been taken up now in view of the forthcoming Assembly elections.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pointing out that Mr. Gowda had been invited for the foundation laying ceremony for the statue installation programme earlier, the party wondered why he was ignored for the final programme of installation.

Without taking any Minister’s name, JD(S) said Kempe Gowda was not a personal property of a few Ministers or the BJP and his name should not be used for politics.