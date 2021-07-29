Why was Yediyurappa replaced as Karnataka CM? | In Focus Podcast

Aditya Bharadwaj explains the departure of the BJP’s tallest leader in the State and the implications of the choice of Basavaraj Bommai as his successor

Basavaraj Bommai became Karnataka’s 30th Chief Minister of Karnataka on July 28. He went from being Home Minister in the Cabinet of B.S. Yediyurappa to displacing him as the Chief Minister in a matter of 48 hours.

Several reasons have been trotted out as to why BJP felt the need to replace Yediyurappa – his age, the fact that dissidence against him was on the rise within the party, and that corruption allegations had made him vulnerable. But while all these may have played a role they do not, in themselves, provide a convincing explanation as to why Yediyurappa’s departure was in the party’s best interests.

So, what explains the departure of the BJP’s tallest leader in the State in the middle of his term as Chief Minister? What are the implications of the choice of Basavaraj Bommai as Yediyurappa’s successor? And will Yediyurappa fade away into retirement or continue to play a role in active politics?

Guest: K.V. Aditya Bharadwaj

Host: G. Sampath