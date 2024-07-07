ADVERTISEMENT

Why this new found love for CBI ? questions Minister

Updated - July 07, 2024 08:35 pm IST

Published - July 07, 2024 08:32 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Minister for Social Welfare H.C. Mahadevappa was irked by the repeated questions on whether the MUDA scam pertaining to irregularities in site allotment would be handed over to the CBI.

In reply to a question during his interaction with media persons here on Sunday Mr. Mahadevappa questioned the “new-found love for CBI”. Aren’t our officials not competent enough to investigate the case, he asked the media persons.

The demand is being heard from various quarters that the government-appointed officials would not subject either the Chief Minister of the State or his wife to questioning and hence it would be prudent to hand over the case to the CBI. But the Minister remained defiant.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US