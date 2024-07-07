GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Why this new found love for CBI ? questions Minister

Updated - July 07, 2024 08:35 pm IST

Published - July 07, 2024 08:32 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Minister for Social Welfare H.C. Mahadevappa was irked by the repeated questions on whether the MUDA scam pertaining to irregularities in site allotment would be handed over to the CBI.

In reply to a question during his interaction with media persons here on Sunday Mr. Mahadevappa questioned the “new-found love for CBI”. Aren’t our officials not competent enough to investigate the case, he asked the media persons.

The demand is being heard from various quarters that the government-appointed officials would not subject either the Chief Minister of the State or his wife to questioning and hence it would be prudent to hand over the case to the CBI. But the Minister remained defiant.

