Why the victory celebrations, Kumaraswamy asks new Cabinet Ministers

Bengaluru

10 August 2021 00:19 IST

Former Karnataka Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy has slammed the newly sworn-in Cabinet Ministers, many of whom allowed huge crowds to welcome them when they returned to the districts allocated to them.

“The Cabinet Ministers have been temporarily allocated districts to manage the flood and COVID-19 situations. Instead, these Ministers are forgetting their responsibility, and have participated in victory celebrations,” he tweeted on Monday. “The BJP changed the Chief Minister to change its image. However, the Ministers have continued. They have continued with their old ways. These Ministers do not want to address the people’s plight, but want celebrations and felicitations.”

He said it was not sufficient for the Chief Minister to be changed, as Ministers also need to follow the Chief Minister. “People are embarrassed at the felicitations and celebrations. The change of attitude is not being seen among Ministers even though the Chief Minister has changed. Experts are predicting a third wave of COVID-19 and the number of cases is also increasing. The Cabinet Ministers have to understand that they have a responsibility to serve the people,” he said.