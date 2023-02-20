Why target me alone when six BJP-ruled States have ACBs?: Siddaramaiah

February 20, 2023 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Siddaramaiah on Monday defended his action of constituting the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) when he was the Chief Minister and pointed out that six BJP-ruled States, including Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh, had ACBs.

Initiating a debate on the State Budget in the Assembly, Mr. Siddaramaiah took exception to the BJP accusing him of setting up the ACB to weaken the Lokayukta and “encouraging corruption.” “Does it mean that the six BJP-ruled States too are abetting corruption?” he wondered.

Why only now?

Launching a counter-attack on Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Mr. Siddaramaiah alleged that the BJP was levelling various corruption charges against his erstwhile regime only now, after the Congress took the BJP government to task over various alleged corruption scandals.

Pointing out that the BJP government has maintained that it would order probe into allegations only if there are documents, Mr. Siddaramaiah said he had referred eight episodes including the death of IAS officer D.K. Ravi for CBI probe then though there were no documents available. “In all the cases, the CBI which worked under your (BJP) government at the Centre has found no foul play as it has filed B reports,” he said.

On pre-poll promises

Mr. Siddaramaiah also took exception to Mr. Bommai’s statement that his government had implemented only 30% of the pre-poll promises. “I challenge the Chief Minister and the BJP to come for a public debate on implementation of pre-poll promises,” he said, while maintaining that his government had implemented 157 of the 165 promises. “On the contrary, the present BJP dispensation has implemented only 10% of the 600 pre-poll promises,” he claimed.

Accusing the BJP government of trying to mislead people through 2023-24 Budget presented a few days ago, Mr. Siddaramaiah contended that BJP government was able to implement only 56% of 2022-2023 budget by January end. He wondered if it would be possible to implement the remaining 44% in less than a month as the model code of conduct was likely to be imposed anytime in the second or third week of March ahead of Assembly polls.