Why should we leave our land, ask 211 families facing eviction

B.A. Poornesh, a planter at Beranagodu in Chikkamagaluru, lost his coffee crop grown on four acres of land last year. Forest Department officials had not allowed him to harvest the crop as they took over the land as part of the process to evict forest dwellers.

Like him, many lost their crops and the land they cultivated for many years in Masagali Reserve Forest. For the last two decades, the dwellers of Masagali forest have been demanding that the State government allow them to stay there. Recently, they met Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy in Bengaluru.

“We have been here for many generations. Why should we leave the land?” said Poornesh. As many as 211 families of small farmers raise the same question. They are spread over seven villages — Masagali, Karaguru, Byaravalli, Shiravase, Bhagamane, Shiraguru, and Beranagodu in Chikkamagaluru taluk. “According to the officials, the land was notified as forest in 1944, but we have been here much before the notification was issued,” said B.J. Chandre Gowda from Beranagodu.

The Supreme Court on April 7, 2017, ordered the clearing of encroachments in the Masagali Reserve Forest and asked the State government to file an action-taken report by August 4, 2017. Forest Department officials have cleared many plantations since then. In an order on February 28, 2019, the Supreme Court stayed the eviction of forest dwellers and directed States to file affidavits with regard to procedures followed to assess the forest dwellers’ claims.

“Since the latest order, there has been no action to evict us on the ground. However, the officers are continuing with the procedures as they have to submit an affidavit before the court. We are requesting them to file the affidavit considering our claims,” said M.L. Basavaraj, president of the Masagali Forest Dwellers’ Struggle Committee.

The 211 families possess 374 acres of land, not granted to them. Their applications for grant of land have been turned down under the Karnataka Land Reforms Act as well as the Forest Rights Act. However, they have been given government facilities like houses, power, and water supply. “If our land was notified as forest in 1944, how could the government remain silent all these years and provide us with all these facilities,” Mr. Basavaraj asked.

‘Provide records’

When they sought grant of land under the Forest Rights Act, they were asked to provide records of 75 years, to support their claim. “It is difficult to fulfil the criteria set under this Act. But, 44 influential people have got land to the extent of 1,002 acres granted in the same forest area. The State government is in favour of safeguarding them. How could they get land sanctioned, when it was notified as forest land before the country got independence,” Mr. Basavaraj wondered. They have rejected the compensation package, which offers only ₹2.5 lakh for a house, irrespective of its value.

H.R. Kumar, Deputy Conservator of Forests (Chikkamagaluru division), told The Hindu that the department has been following the routine procedure of eviction as per the Section 64A of the Karnataka Forest Act, which deals with eviction of forest encroachers. “The forest dwellers have been given opportunities to put forward their claim with valid documents. We have offered a compensation package as eviction will be followed by rehabilitation of those who become destitute after losing land,” he said.