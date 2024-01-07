Why schoolchildren at Gollarahatti are wary of shoes

January 07, 2024 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - Gerumaradi (Chikkamagaluru)

The children of Gollarahatti at Gerumaradi in Tarikere taluk dread shoes. Strange as it may seem, it is because coming into even bare minimum contact with a pair of shoes is seen as a “sin” and means going through a purification ritual before they can enter their habitat.

The residents of this village were in the news recently after they closed two temples following the entry of a Dalit to the habitat. Like in many Gollarahattis (settlements where Golla community lives), several customs put women and children to hardships. The girls and women here have to remain outside their habitat during menstruation. Women stay put in thatched huts for weeks with newborn babies just after childbirth.

In playgrounds

Speaking about the footwear taboo, a teacher in a local school said, “There were incidents when a Golla community student came in contact with the footwear of another student accidentally. Such situations happen in the playground or when they are engaged in some physical activity. On such occasions, the parents conduct rituals before letting the student return the habitat. Often, the cost of the rituals is collected from parents of students, believed to be responsible for such an act.” The rituals incur expenses up to ₹5,000. There are 80 students in the school. A majority of them are from Golla caste, the rest belong to Bhovi and Lingayat castes.

The State government has distributed a pair of shoes to all students in the government schools. However, the students of Golla community hardly wear them to school. “They are not comfortable with shoes, given their customs associated with footwear,” the teacher added.

Interestingly, during an annual festival in the month of Karthika, nobody is allowed to take footwear inside their habitat. “We all keep our chappals outside Gollarahatti. During that time, even street vendors are requested to keep their slippers outside Gollarahatti,” said a woman of the community.

Awareness campaign

Despite many awareness programmes, the community people have not changed much. “They believe their deity would not tolerate any deviation from their customs. Any attempt to violate the custom would be bad for the community, they argue,” said a school teacher at the village.

The teacher took the initiative to conduct awareness programmes by inviting doctors and legal experts among others. “Our efforts to bring some changes are slow in making any impact,” the teacher said.

