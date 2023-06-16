ADVERTISEMENT

Why Rohit Chakratirtha won’t oppose revision of textbooks by Congress government in Karnataka

June 16, 2023 11:42 am | Updated 11:42 am IST - Shivamogga

Rohit Chakratirtha, who headed the committee that revised school textbooks during the BJP regime, said the government of the day has the right to revise textbooks

The Hindu Bureau

Rohit Chakratirtha headed the committee that revised school textbooks when the BJP was running the government in Karnataka. | Photo Credit: H S MANJUNATH

Rohit Chakratirtha, who headed the committee that revised school textbooks during the BJP regime, said the Congress government has the right to revise textbooks.

Speaking to mediapersons in Shivamogga on June 15, Mr. Chakratirtha said, “Earlier, I had said that the ruling government has the right to revise textbooks. I stand by my statement. The previous government took the decision to revise textbooks, and did it. Similarly, if the present government wants to remove some portions of the textbooks and add a few more, I have no objections. Our committee also does not attempt to put pressure on the present government in any way.”

Explained | Why the protests over the school syllabus in Karnataka

Further, he said that during the revision of textbooks under BJP rule, his committee tried to consult the head of the previous committee constituted by the Congress government. “The previous committee head (Prof. Baragur Ramachandrappa) did not respond to our repeated pleas. However, I am not like that. I am ready to participate in discussions if the government invites me. During our work, we have given valid reasons for the deletion or inclusion of new texts.”

Chakratirtha was in Shivamogga to take part in a programme, organised by Vipra Sneha Balaga, to felicitate Shivamogga MLA S.N. Channabasappa.

