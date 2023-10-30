Why only sons of ex-CMs become Ministers, asks Belur

October 30, 2023 07:07 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST - Shivamogga

Sagar MLA Belur Gopalakrishna of the Congress has expressed his dissatisfaction with not being included in the cabinet.

“If only the sons of former Chief Ministers and former Ministers are included in the cabinet, when will people like me get a chance,” he wanted to know in a press conference in Shivamogga on Sunday evening.

Mr. Gopalakrishna said he had been elected to the assembly for the third time. “I have been elected to the assembly under the leadership of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar. I am also efficient enough to handle a department and a district. Why should I not get a chance?” he questioned.

ADVERTISEMENT

Further, he said, he was also one of the aspirants of the Congress party ticket to contest for Shivamogga Lok Sabha seat in the coming elections. “I am demanding the party ticket to contest for Lok Sabha, as I have not got a chance to become minister here,” he said.

Answering a question, Mr. Gopalakrishna said the Opposite parties were not strong enough to remove the Congress government through “Operation Lotus”.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.