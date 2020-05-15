Karnataka

Why not allow malls to open, asks SCAI

The Shopping Centres Association of India (SCAI) has said that if establishments like offices and standalone shops are allowed to open, malls should be too with precautions in place.

In a release, Amitabh Taneja, chairman of SCAI, said: “SCAI has been advocating the need for concerted support from government and financial Institutions towards the survival and long-term sustainability of organised retail trade-in India. The decentralised strategy to exit the lockdown is grounded in firm guidelines to help economic recovery. We are responsible for the livelihoods of 12 million.” The association has submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa.

The measures suggested for shopping malls include deployment of dedicated teams to monitor and implement air-conditioning measures, ensuring fresh air, 40% humidity/controlled temperature, regular checks of ambient air quality. All of this while maintaining temperature between 24-30 degree centigrade as advised.

Seconding him, Atul Ruia, Chairman, The Phoenix Mills Ltd, said, “The shopping centre and mall sector is a major cog in the wheel of the economy and thus should be treated similar to other key sectors. With a workforce of over 12 million nationally, the sector needs policy impetus to resume. We have collaborated with SCAI to formulate detailed SOPs to provide a safe and hygienic environment to employees and visitors alike. With the safety protocols in place, we assure that our esteemed patrons are in good hands.”

