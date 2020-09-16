Why no women or experts on Dravidian culture in committee, asks Kumaraswamy

Former Chief Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy on Wednesday demanded to know why the Union government had not included women or an expert in Dravidian culture in the committee tasked to study Indian culture for the past 12,000 years.

He expressed doubts about the objectiveness of the proposed study as the committee is “full of those who are appearing to have prejudices over culture, history, and heritage, besides being fully occupied by North Indians.” He said there was a dire need to reconstitute the committee.

“The Centre constituted a 16-member expert committee to study Indian culture for the past 12,000 years. It is very unfortunate that the panel does not have any Kannadigas or South Indians who know Dravidian culture. It does not even have a woman member!” Mr. Kumaraswamy tweeted.

Kannadiga representation

“Is it possible to conduct a fair and unbiased study of Karnataka’s culture and heritage without having Kannadiga representatives in the committee? How can we think of studying the history and culture of the country by keeping South Indians out?” Mr. Kumaraswamy asked.

In another tweet, he sought to know how the expert committee to “study the culture of a country that worships women does not have place for any woman”.