‘Why no Kannadiga for Governor’s post?’

D.H. Shankaramurthy, former Chairman of the State Legislative Council, has expressed regret that no Kannadiga has been considered for the post of Governor in the past six years since the NDA government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power at the Centre. When quizzed, at a press meet, whether he was an aspirant for the post, he said “I have not requested the BJP leadership for any political positions. Citing the age factor, I voluntarily decided to retire from electoral politics.”