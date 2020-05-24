‘Why no case against celebration of Godse birth anniversary?’

Mysuru

24 May 2020 00:21 IST

The former Congress MP R. Dhruvanarayan has sought to join issue with Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai over the FIR lodged by the police against Congress leader Sonia Gandhi by questioning the failure of the Chamarajanagar police to book a case against persons who celebrated the birth anniversary of Nathuram Godse, the assassin of Mahatma Gandhi.

A day after Mr. Bommai justified the FIR by the Sagar police against Ms. Gandhi on the grounds that the Supreme Court guideline is to book a case whenever a complaint is made, Mr. Dhruvanarayan argued that the Congress leader, who is an MP and UPA chairperson, has the right to question the expenditure of funds collected to fight COVID-19 in the country.

Advertising

Advertising

He questioned the rationale behind the refusal of Chamarajanagar police to take cognisance of a complaint given by the Youth Congress unit of the district against the celebration of Godse’s birth anniversary on Friday. The Chamarajanagar district police should take the complaint and book a case against those who organised the celebration, he said. “It is their duty,” he added. He suggested that the Chamarajanagar district police was under pressure from the BJP government.