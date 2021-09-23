‘Why more funds for Shivamogga?’

Bengaluru

Suresh Gowda and other members of the JD(S) on Thursday alleged discrimination in releasing funds to Mandya and other backward taluks under the Nanjundappa Committee report and demanded that the government provide explanation for release of more funds to Shivamogga district.

While ₹145 crore had been released to the Shivamogga district, less than ₹20 crore had been sanctioned to other districts having backward taluks, Mr. Gowda said.

