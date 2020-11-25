Why make appointments in a hurry, asks Siddaramaiah

Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah on Wednesday questioned the BJP government’s speed in appointments of chairpersons to various boards and corporations and wondered whether Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa was on his way out.

Speaking to presspersons at his residence here, Mr. Siddaramaiah said: “This guarantees that Mr. Yediyurappa is going. What was the need to make appointments in such a hurry, when the government was facing severe financial difficulties due to COVID-19?” he asked.

The Chief Minister made more than 20 appointments as chairpersons and directors of various government-owned boards/corporations in the last couple of days. The government has also set up a few corporations to caste groups and there is demand for more of them.

Noting the financial stress faced by the government, Mr. Siddaramaiah said: “The government has not released pensions to old-age, widow and physically challenged people. There is no money. But the government appointed chairpersons. What was the need?”