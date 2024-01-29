Why is there resistance to converting Kunigal Stud Farm into a township?

January 29, 2024 09:00 am | Updated 09:00 am IST - Bengaluru

The story so far...

In the middle of the winter session of the State Legislature at Belagavi recently, a meeting between Urban Development Minister B.S. (Byrathi) Suresh and Animal Husbandry Minister K. Venkatesh went almost unnoticed. A social media post by Suresh later gave away a proposal of an integrated township at Kunigal in Tumakuru district. The plan on a township in Kunigal, about 70 kms from Bengaluru, would have been a welcome move in other circumstances as it would boost the development of the town. What, however, has riled the locals and racing enthusiasts was the proposal to have it in place of the historic Kunigal Stud Farm despite large tracts of government land being available elsewhere in the taluk.

How did the controversy begin?

After the end of a 30-year lease to United Racing and Bloodstock Breeders expired on September 30, 2022, a global tender was floated to identify a new lease holder in January 2023. Villoo Poonawalla of Greenfield Farms emerged as the highest bidder in the tender to manage the 421.32 acres stud farm with a bid of ₹1.4 crore per anum against a reserve price of ₹1.16 crore. However, the Congress government in November, 2023, decided to cancel the tender, and days later, meeting between the ministers took place. While the reserve price was fixed by the government, it is now insisting that the bid amount is low and hence the tender was cancelled.

ADVERTISEMENT

What is the new proposal?

Based on a proposal made by the Congress legislator from Kunigal H.D. Ranganath, a relative of Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, the Urban Development Department is exploring the possibility of having an integrated township to decongest Bengaluru. Feasibility studies are yet to be conducted before a final decision is taken. In a parallel move, the Government has also asked the Bangalore Turf Club to move to Kunigal Stud Farm to conduct its racing as its activities in the heart of Bengaluru is causing traffic congestion and this issue is often flagged.

Why is the proposal being opposed?

The Kunigal Stud Farm was started by Mysuru ruler Tipu Sultan in the 1780s to breed the best quality horses for his cavalry as he fought the British Army. Kunigal, historically, held an important place for the movement of people as the famed Kunigal tank, one of the largest fresh water bodies in the State, and the grazing field offered succour to the tired army. Locals and historians have opposed the integrated township in place of the stud farm and see the proposal as a real estate move by the politicians at the cost of a historically important place.

Who owns it?

The Animal Husbandry Department is the owner of the stud farm. After the death of Tipu Sultan in the IV Anglo-Mysore War in 1799, the British took it over and managed the stud farm directly through the central administration in Delhi. After Independence, the State government continued the farm to breed horses for the cavalry and mounted police. In 1968, it was handed over to Bangalore Turf Club to promote breeding and it was leased out to United Racing and Bloodstock Breeders in 1992.

What has been the contribution of the stud farm?

Those opposed to the integrated township in stud farm argue that it is possibly the oldest continuously operational horse breeding establishment in the world. While it provides employment opportunities to over 200 men, the sprawling areas has about 6,000 trees and home to many species of birds. A 400-year-old historic Lakshmi Narasimha temple is also inside the stud farm. Racing enthusiasts say since 2005, the Kunigal Stud Farm is among the top three stud farms in the country producing high quality horses, many of which have performed creditably in international events. Currently, the stud farm in Kunigal is the only functional stud farm in Karnataka that once had 18 stud farms.

What is the current situation?

The Kunigal town has been witnessing protests since the news came out in the social media post of Urban Development Minister. A big protest rally was organised on January 17, opposing the integrated township in place of stud farm. Former Prime Minister and JDS supremo H.D. Deve Gowda and former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy have written to the government to drop the township proposal and instead declare the stud farm as a heritage place and promote horse breeding.

What is the government’s stand?

While Animal Husbandry Minister K. Venkatesh maintained that nothing has been decided on the future of the stud farm yet, there has been no word from the Urban Development Minister. Kunigal MLA Dr. Ranganath now concedes that there has been no decision on the stud farm land. The Chief Minister Siddaramaiah washed off his hands on the controversial issue and asked the media persons to question the Urban Development Minister. The Chief Minister, however, confirmed that there is a proposal to provide 100 acres to BTC for racing activities.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.