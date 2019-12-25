Why is BSY not reacting to Uddhav Thackeray’s comments, asks H.K. Patil

Taking serious exception to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s statement describing Belagavi, Nippani and Karwar as “Karnataka-occupied Maharashtra”, former Minister and Congress leader H.K. Patil has questioned the silence of Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa and his Cabinet colleagues on the issue.

Addressing presspersons here on Wednesday, Mr. Patil sought to know what had stopped Mr. Yediyurappa from reacting to such an insulting statement to the federal system of democracy in the country and said that he had already written a detailed letter to the Chief Minister on the issue.

“While the statement of the Maharashtra Chief Minister is highly condemnable, what is even more condemnable is the silence of the Chief Minister and his Cabinet colleagues and those Ministers in the Centre from the State”, Mr. Patil said. “Probably the Cabinet reshuffle might have kept him busy,” Mr. Patil said.

The former Minister said that by issuing such astatement, Mr. Thackeray had insulted the Kannadigas and the federal structure of the Constitution. “I would ask the Chief Minister to take serious note of it and immediately speak out on the issue. The Chief Minister should immediately call an all-party meeting as a 60-year old issue is being raked up for political reasons.”

Mr. Patil said that the Maharashtra Chief Minister should remember that the Mahajan Committee Report was final on the border issue and even in the Supreme Court, Maharashtra’s argument had not been considered. “Now that the coalition government in Maharashtra was trying to rub salt into an old wound, and has constituted a team to take forward the issue legally, the Chief Minister of Karnataka should immediately spell out Karnataka’s stand”, he said.

On whether he would speak to his counterparts in Congress in Maharashtra, Mr. Patil said that whoever supported Mr. Thackeray, iincludng Congress leaders in Maharashtra, would be wrong as the statement was an insult to federalism. Mr. Thackeray should also remember that Mahatma Gandhi, and late Prime Ministers Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi had accepted Belagavi as part of Karnataka, he said.

‘Cheating’

Terming the letter of Union Minister for Environment and Forest and Climate Change to Home Minister of Karnataka Basavaraj Bommai on the Mahadayi row as nothing but cheating, he said the main intention of the letter was to create confusion for political reasons.

The former Minister, under whose tenure the Kalasa-Banduri Nala project had gained momentum, said that the letter was “yet another drama by BJP to deceive the people of Karnataka.” “Earlier Mr. Yediyurappa had indulged in such a drama. Later Prime Minister Narendra Modi talked of resolving the long pending issue through negotiation. And now the Centre was playing another drama. Instead of withdrawing the letter dated December 18, on keeping the earlier clearance in abeyance, the Union Minister has mentioned Karnataka taking up work after gazette notification and after getting various clearances. Our basic question on why the earlier clearance was withdrawn has not been answered yet. It is just to create confusion among people”, he said.

Former Minister A.M. Hindasageri, MLA Prasad Abbayya, Congress leaders Mahendra Singhi and Sadanand Danganavar were present.