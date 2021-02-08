Why have Ministers taken to streets? Shivakumar

Bengaluru

08 February 2021 01:10 IST

KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar on Sunday expressed surprise that Cabinet Ministers have taken to streets to demand reservation for Kuruba community. “It is surprising that Ministers despite having pen and paper with them are on the streets demanding reservation.” He said the government should speak on the reservation issue with respect to the demand for 2-A status by Panchamasali community and ST status by Kurubas. “We will not interfere with the government on this issue,” he said.

