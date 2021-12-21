‘Why has government not set up old-age home?’

Belagavi

21 December 2021 14:45 IST

BJP MLC Tejaswini Gowda wants proper security and care for senior citizens in Karnataka

BJP MLC Tejaswini Gowda wants Karnataka Government to set up old-age homes to ensure proper security and care for senior citizens.

During question hour in the legislative Council on December 21, Ms. Tejaswini Gowda said that the government had been providing financial assistance to non-government organisations to run old-age homes. “There is not one old-age home run by the government. Why has the government not thought of setting up one?”

Minister for Women and Child Development Halappa Achar said the State Government has been providing ₹8 lakh per annum to NGOs to run old-age homes. Now, the Chief Minister had decided to increase the amount to ₹15 lakh.

“The department will also consider the suggestion of setting up an old-age home,” he said.