ADVERTISEMENT

‘Why do many children from NK suffer from hearing loss?’

March 12, 2024 07:41 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - MYSURU

Former Minister Tanveer Sait calls for a study as he claimed that hearing disorders were predominantly noticed among the children from the districts in North Karnataka

The Hindu Bureau

Tanveer Sait | Photo Credit: File Photo

Former Minister and MLA Tanveer Sait on Tuesday suggested carrying out a study on why the problem of hearing impairment was predominant among the children in North Karnataka.

In his address at the programme to rename cochlear implant scheme as ‘Shravana Sanjeevani’, at AIISH here, he said the issue needs to be looked into, perhaps with a study by AIISH since the problem was predominantly seen among the children hailing from the North Karnataka districts. This can help in throwing light on the issue and solutions can be worked out, he felt.

Speech and hearing disorders are among the challenges the field of medical science is facing. He recalled how AIISH had helped him regain his voice that was affected following an incident.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

AIISH has the best expertise and the people should make use of the facility for addressing communication disorders, he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US