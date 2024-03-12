‘Why do many children from NK suffer from hearing loss?’

March 12, 2024 07:41 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - MYSURU

Former Minister and MLA Tanveer Sait on Tuesday suggested carrying out a study on why the problem of hearing impairment was predominant among the children in North Karnataka.

In his address at the programme to rename cochlear implant scheme as ‘Shravana Sanjeevani’, at AIISH here, he said the issue needs to be looked into, perhaps with a study by AIISH since the problem was predominantly seen among the children hailing from the North Karnataka districts. This can help in throwing light on the issue and solutions can be worked out, he felt.

Speech and hearing disorders are among the challenges the field of medical science is facing. He recalled how AIISH had helped him regain his voice that was affected following an incident.

AIISH has the best expertise and the people should make use of the facility for addressing communication disorders, he said.