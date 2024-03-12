GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Why do many children from NK suffer from hearing loss?’

Former Minister Tanveer Sait calls for a study as he claimed that hearing disorders were predominantly noticed among the children from the districts in North Karnataka

March 12, 2024 07:41 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
Tanveer Sait

Tanveer Sait | Photo Credit: File Photo

Former Minister and MLA Tanveer Sait on Tuesday suggested carrying out a study on why the problem of hearing impairment was predominant among the children in North Karnataka.

In his address at the programme to rename cochlear implant scheme as ‘Shravana Sanjeevani’, at AIISH here, he said the issue needs to be looked into, perhaps with a study by AIISH since the problem was predominantly seen among the children hailing from the North Karnataka districts. This can help in throwing light on the issue and solutions can be worked out, he felt.

Speech and hearing disorders are among the challenges the field of medical science is facing. He recalled how AIISH had helped him regain his voice that was affected following an incident.

AIISH has the best expertise and the people should make use of the facility for addressing communication disorders, he said.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Mysore / health / hospital and clinic / children / communication infrastructure

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.