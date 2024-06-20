Why BJP remained silent all these years when fuel prices were hiked, asks Saleem Ahmed

Chief Whip in the Legislative Council Saleem Ahmed has said that the BJP should be ashamed of itself for staging protests over fuel price hike now as it remained silent all these years when its own government hiked the price several times in the past.

Addressing presspersons in Hubballi on Thursday, Mr. Ahmed sought to know where were BJP workers when the NDA government hiked petrol prices from ₹65 to ₹105 and price of LPG cylinders from ₹400 to ₹1,200. “When prices of essential commodities soared, where were these BJP workers,” he asked.

He said that the BJP workers who remained silent over fuel price hike for the last four years have suddenly woken up against a hike of ₹3 by the Congress government in the State.

“Their protest is not against the fuel price hike but against the guarantee schemes that have benefitted the needy. They want to stop the guarantee schemes,” he claimed.

Mr. Ahmed said that as per the assurance given to the electorate of the State, the Congress-led government has implemented all the guarantee schemes announced in the manifesto. However, the BJP is against the guarantee schemes and wants the government to stop them, which, he said, will not happen.

“The Congress is committed to keeping the assurance given to the people and it will not withdraw the guarantee schemes at any cost,” he said.

On the party candidates for the bypolls, he said it is still premature to say anything on it as the process is yet to begin. But right now, the party is working towards consolidating its position in the respective districts by further strengthening the network of workers.

The observers appointed by the party will visit the constituencies, collect information from the workers and then decide on the party candidate, he said.

On whether he is one among the aspirants for the Shiggaon Assembly constituency, Mr. Ahmed said that he is already a Council member and any decision on fielding any candidate will be taken by the party high command in consultation with party leaders and based on the opinion of the workers.