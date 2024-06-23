Why is BJP silent on sex scandals, asks Priyank Kharge

Referring to the sexual assault case involving Janata Dal (Secular) MLC Suraj Revanna, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Priyank Kharge has asked why the BJP is silent when incidents of sexual abuses involving the leaders of its alliance partner, the Janata Dal(S), surface one after the other.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I don’t want to talk about H.D. Deve Gowda, H.D. Kumaraswamy and H.D. Revanna with respect to the sexual abuse cases involving Prajwal Revanna and Suraj Revanna. How they introspect and what steps they take are left to them. It is left to them how they will face the lakhs of party workers who are following them. But I can’t understand why BJP leaders are silent,” Mr. Kharge said in his interaction with media persons in Kalaburagi on Sunday.

“On normal days, BJP leaders chant mantras for saving the girl child. They speak volumes about justice. Prime Minister Narendra Modi bends his body to show respect to the Constitution before taking oath. They don’t open their mouths when the Constitution and the laws of the land are violated. They don’t speak when their own party members are booked under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. A kind of strange situation is created in the Opposition in our State,” Mr. Kharge claimed.

Legislators Allamaprabhu Patil, Tippannappa Kamaknur and other party leaders were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.