‘Why are Yediyurappa, five other Ministers violating quarantine protocol?’

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president-designate D.K. Shivakumar on Wednesday sought to know if Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa and five other Ministers were flouting the quarantine mandate by not quarantining themselves in spite of figuring in the list of primary contacts of a Kannada news channel cameraperson who had tested positive for COVID-19 on April 24.

Other primary contacts of the person, including his daughter and wife, have been quarantined. Taking to Twitter, Mr. Shivakumar questioned as to why the Chief Minister and five other Minsters were not under quarantine and accused them of violating protocol. “Why aren’t they in quarantine ? Isn’t it double standards by those who must set an example to citizens,” read his tweet.

According to the patient flow chart tweeted by Mr. Shivakumar, between April 20 and 22, the cameraperson had been to ‘Krishna’, home office of the Chief Minister, taken a news bite from a Deputy Chief Minister and Kannada and Culture Minister C.T. Ravi and had also covered Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai. He had interviewed Medical Education Minister K. Sudhakar and taken a news bite from Housing Minister V. Somanna.

Meanwhile, Primary and Secondary Education Minister Suresh Kumar has said that all the five Ministers, who were contacts of the cameraman, have undergone COVID-19 tests. He also said the report of one of the five Ministers was negative and reports of the others are awaited.