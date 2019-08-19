Karnataka

‘Why are BJP MPs keeping mum before PM on funds for floods?’

Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has accused the BJP MPs of “keeping mum” before Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the issue of flood relief.

Speaking in Badami on Monday, he said: “Despite the State having 25 BJP MPs, none of them dare to open their mouth before the Prime Minister to seek funds to tackle floods.” Speaking in Hubballi earlier, he expressed doubts on whether the State government had even submitted a memorandum seeking central assistance.

He recalled that Yediyurappa was Chief Minister of the State in 2009 when the State had faced the worst floods, but the then Prime Minister, Manmohan Singh, had conducted an aerial survey and offered ₹1,609 crore as relief package immediately.

“Ironically, during the present floods also, Mr. Yediyurappa is the Chief Minister of the State, but the Prime Minister has not visited the State till today. All he has done is to send Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman merely to complete formalities. Till date, the Union government has not granted any funds to the State to deal with the floods,” he said.

Mr. Siddaramaiah said he has urged the Chief Minister to call for a special Assembly session to discuss the flood situation. He said that according to his information, the loss owing to floods could be over ₹1 lakh crore.

